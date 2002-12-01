FEATURED ARTICLE

FCA Expanding Jeep Lineup, Adding Capacity
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV says it will spend $1 billion to prepare factories in Ohio and Michigan to make Jeep SUVs and an all-new Jeep pickup truck.
Delphi Automotive plc has been deeply involved for many years in developing self-driving vehicle technologies.
U.S. Arrests VW’s Top Emissions Exec In Diesel Scandal
The FBI has arrested and intends to indict Oliver Schmidt, Volkswagen AG’s top U.S. compliance officer, for conspiring to shield the company's diesel emission cheating from regulators, The New York Times reports.
Audi Q8 Hybrid Concept Previews Sporty Crossover
Audi AG says the sportback Q8 concept it unveiled today at the Detroit auto show is a near production-ready version of a new full-size crossover model the brand plans to launch in 2018.
Mercedes Recalls SUVs to Fix Passenger Airbag System
Daimler AG is recalling 47,800 of its 2016-2017 model GL, GLE and GLS large crossover vehicles in the U.S. to recalibrate the occupant classification system for front passenger airbags.
Ford Confirms U.S. Production for Ranger Pickup, Bronco SUV
Ford Motor Co. says it will begin building a next-generation version of the midsize Ranger pickup truck at its plant in Wayne, Mich., late next year.
Schaeffler Names Zink to Head Automotive Unit
Bearing supplier Schaeffler AG has elected Matthias Zink as CEO of its automotive operations, effective Jan. 1.
Chevy Bolt, Chrysler Pacifica, Honda Ridgeline Named N. American Vehicles of the Year
General Motors Co.'s Chevrolet Bolt electric car was selected the 2017 North American Car of the Year by a group of 57 automotive journalists this morning to kick off the Detroit auto show.
VW Confirms Plan for All-Electric SUV
Volkswagen AG confirms it has approved an all-electric SUV that will go into production about five years from now.
GMC Reveals Trimmer, Bolder Look for Terrain SUV
General Motors Co. says its 2018 GMC Terrain compact crossover/SUV will be smaller and lighter than the outgoing model, while ushering in a design language for the truck brand.
Waymo to Begin Testing Next-Gen Autonomous Minivans This Month
Alphabet Inc. will begin on-road tests of its next-generation autonomous driving system on public streets in Arizona and California later this month, says John Krafcik, CEO of the Google holding company’s new Waymo unit.