FEATURED ARTICLE

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reports its net profit last year jumped to €1.8 billion ($1.9 billion) from €93 million in 2015.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reports its net profit last year jumped to €1.8 billion ($1.9 billion) from €93 million in 2015.
The American Center for Mobility
The American Center for Mobility near Ypsilanti, Mich., has been selected by the U.S. Dept. of Transportation as one of 10 facilities to validate technologies used in self-driving cars.
GM Launches App Development Kit
General Motors Co. is introducing a development kit that makes it easier for software developers to create future vehicle apps.
Chevy Bolt, Audi Adaptive Cruise Win Tech Awards
General Motors Co.’s new Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle and Audi AG’s adaptive cruise control system were selected Technology Car of the Year and Technology Feature of the Year, respectively, Autoblog.com.
California Campus to Convert to Electric Bus Fleet
The University of California, Irvine (UCI) is converting to an all-electric bus fleet with the purchase of 20 electric buses from China’s BYD Motors Inc. for $15 million.
U.S. Car Sales Could Set Another Record This Year
Passenger vehicle sales in the U.S. now appear likely to set another record in 2017, according to J.D.
Report: New Nissan Juke to Include Series Hybrid
Nissan Motor Co. is developing a hybrid version of its next-generation Juke compact crossover, Car and Driver reports.
Japan Fines Mitsubishi for False Advertising on Fuel Economy
Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency has fined Mitsubishi Motors Corp. 480 million yen ($4.2 million) for false claims about the fuel efficiency of vehicles it supplied to Nissan Motor Co and also sold under its own brand.
Ex-VW CEO Winterkorn Target of Fraud Probe
Prosecutors in Germany are investigating former Volkswagen AG CEO Martin Winterkorn on suspicion of fraud regarding the company’s diesel emission cheating, Reuters reports.
Mercedes Previews Next-Gen Small Car Design
Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz unit will launch its new “Aesthetics A” compact car design treatment next year on the next-generation A-Class.
Japan Braces for All Trade Options with U.S.
Japan’s government says it is developing contingency plans to cover all options in upcoming trade talks with the U.S.
Ford Debuts Aftermarket Connectivity Device
Ford Motor Co. is offering customers a way to add connectivity features such as remote start, remote lock and wi-fi access to older Ford and Lincoln vehicles that weren’t wired for them.