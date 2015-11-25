FEATURED ARTICLE

FCA’s Profits Surge

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reports its net profit last year jumped to €1.8 billion ($1.9 billion) from €93 million in 2015.

Chevy Bolt, Audi Adaptive Cruise Win Tech Awards

General Motors Co.’s new Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle and Audi AG’s adaptive cruise control system were selected Technology Car of the Year and Technology Feature of the Year, respectively, Autoblog.com.

Ford Debuts Aftermarket Connectivity Device

Ford Motor Co. is offering customers a way to add connectivity features such as remote start, remote lock and wi-fi access to older Ford and Lincoln vehicles that weren’t wired for them.

TODAY'S STOCKS

Dassault
S&P 500
2294.69
-1.99
NASDAQ Composite
5660.78
5.61
Autoliv, Inc. Common Stock
114.69
-1.08
American Axle & Manufacturing H
20.13
-0.32
BorgWarner Inc. Common Stock
40.40
-0.38
Cummins Inc. Common Stock
147.14
-0.31
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Co
35.45
-0.20
Dana Incorporated Common Stock
19.94
-0.17
DASSAULT SYSTEME A
76.96
0.84
DAIMLER AG
75.63
-0.76
Delphi Automotive plc Ordinary
70.99
-0.87
DENSO CORP LTD ADR
21.685
-0.315
Eaton Corporation, PLC Ordinary
70.95
-0.36
Ford Motor Company Common Stock
12.49
0.12
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
11.08
0.02
Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporat
9.98
0.00
General Motors Company Common S
37.01
-0.51
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp
31.31
-0.40
Honda Motor Company, Ltd. Commo
30.08
-0.65
Johnson Controls International
43.73
-0.57
Lear Corporation Common Stock
141.26
-3.20
Magna International, Inc. Commo
42.76
-0.40
Meritor, Inc. Common Stock
14.78
-0.21
Navistar International Corporat
28.58
-0.29
NISSAN MTR SPON AD
19.885
-0.305
NVIDIA Corporation
111.77
2.12
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. C
54.19
-0.23
PACCAR Inc.
67.59
-0.49
Superior Industries Internation
23.80
-0.05
Tenneco Inc. Common Stock
67.00
-0.33
Toyota Motor Corporation Common
116.69
-2.29
Tower International, Inc. Commo
26.35
-0.25
Visteon Corporation Common Stoc
88.75
-1.86
