FEATURED ARTICLE

U.S. Car Sales Dip 2%

January new-car sales in the U.S. slipped to 1.14 million units from 1.16 million a year earlier, Autodata Corp. reports. The annualized sales rate declined to 17.6 million from 17.9 million.

Business

Tesla Shortens Its Name

Today Tesla Motors Inc. shortened its name to Tesla Inc. The change reflects the company’s broadened business scope after acquiring solar panel maker SolarCity Corp. in November.

