FEATURED ARTICLE

Sales

U.S. Car Sales Poised to Set New Record

Car and light truck sales in the U.S. appear likely to reach 17.5 million units in 2016, surpassing last year’s record total by about 5,000 units, according to LMC Automotive and J.D. Power.

FEATURED VIDEO

HEADLINES

TODAY'S STOCKS

Dassault
S&P 500
2238.83
-10.43
NASDAQ Composite
5383.12
-48.97
Autoliv, Inc. Common Stock
113.15
-0.26
American Axle & Manufacturing H
19.30
-0.13
BorgWarner Inc. Common Stock
39.44
-0.05
Cummins Inc. Common Stock
136.67
0.25
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Co
38.85
0.05
Dana Incorporated Common Stock
18.98
0.01
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SPON ADR REPR
76.398
0.742
DAIMLER AG ORD NPV(REGD)
74.15
0.36
Delphi Automotive plc Ordinary
67.35
-0.01
DENSO CORP ADR(CNV INTO 0.5 ORD
21.65
0.03
Eaton Corporation, PLC Ordinary
67.09
-0.52
Ford Motor Company Common Stock
12.13
-0.10
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
9.12
0.06
Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporat
10.31
0.06
General Motors Company Common S
34.84
-0.30
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp
30.87
-0.26
Honda Motor Company, Ltd. Commo
29.19
-0.09
Johnson Controls International
41.19
-0.49
Lear Corporation Common Stock
132.37
-0.33
Magna International, Inc. Commo
43.40
-0.25
Meritor, Inc. Common Stock
12.42
-0.16
Navistar International Corporat
31.37
-0.42
NISSAN MOTOR CO SPON ADR(CNV IN
20.00
-0.16
NVIDIA Corporation
106.74
-4.69
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. C
51.84
-0.26
PACCAR Inc.
63.90
-0.47
Superior Industries Internation
26.35
-0.70
Tenneco Inc. Common Stock
62.47
-0.45
Toyota Motor Corporation Common
117.20
0.16
Tower International, Inc. Commo
28.35
0.45
Visteon Corporation Common Stoc
80.34
0.24
AutoBeat Daily Premium

Americas

Asia

Europe

World

Resources

Video

Statistics

Reports

Events

Headlines
Sponsors
Terms of Service
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us |