FEATURED ARTICLE

FEATURED VIDEO

HEADLINES

Tech

Mazda, Volvo Technologies Win Canadian Auto Awards

Mazda Motors Corp.’s G-Vectoring Control (GVC) system and Volvo Car Corp.’s Pilot Assist II feature were named the best new innovation and safety technologies, respectively, by the Automobile Journalists Assn. of Canada this week at the Montreal auto show.

New Product

50 is the New Shelby Super Snake

Shelby International Inc.’s Shelby American unit is introducing a limited-edition version of its Ford Mustang-based Super Snake coupe to celebrate the model's 50th anniversary.

People

BMW Design Chief Quits

Karim Habib, who has headed design efforts for BMW AG’s namesake brand since 2012, has left the carmaker, according to multiple media reports.

TODAY'S STOCKS

Dassault
S&P 500
2271.31
7.62
NASDAQ Composite
5555.33
15.25
Autoliv, Inc. Common Stock
113.64
0.61
American Axle & Manufacturing H
20.02
-0.55
BorgWarner Inc. Common Stock
39.86
0.04
Cummins Inc. Common Stock
141.58
0.61
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Co
35.10
-0.50
Dana Incorporated Common Stock
19.38
-0.14
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SPON ADR REPR
76.47
-0.41
DAIMLER AG ORD NPV(REGD)
75.35
0.28
Delphi Automotive plc Ordinary
70.66
-1.35
DENSO CORP ADR(CNV INTO 0.5 ORD
21.90
0.11
Eaton Corporation, PLC Ordinary
67.93
0.20
Ford Motor Company Common Stock
12.36
-0.07
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
10.01
0.07
Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporat
9.99
-0.01
General Motors Company Common S
37.01
-0.29
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp
30.52
0.13
Honda Motor Company, Ltd. Commo
30.44
0.09
Johnson Controls International
42.90
0.03
Lear Corporation Common Stock
142.00
0.37
Magna International, Inc. Commo
42.64
0.07
Meritor, Inc. Common Stock
13.78
-0.07
Navistar International Corporat
27.79
-0.84
NISSAN MOTOR CO SPON ADR(CNV IN
20.13
0.05
NVIDIA Corporation
104.01
-1.15
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. C
52.20
-0.24
PACCAR Inc.
66.00
0.26
Superior Industries Internation
23.50
-0.15
Tenneco Inc. Common Stock
65.96
-0.44
Toyota Motor Corporation Common
118.92
-0.39
Tower International, Inc. Commo
27.10
0.05
Visteon Corporation Common Stoc
91.89
1.78
AutoBeat Daily Premium

Americas

Asia

Europe

World

Resources

Video

Statistics

Reports

Events

Headlines
Sponsors
Terms of Service
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us |