FEATURED ARTICLE

January new-car sales in the U.S. slipped to 1.14 million units from 1.16 million a year earlier, Autodata Corp. reports. The annualized sales rate declined to 17.6 million from 17.9 million.
North America’s Other Silicon Valley
Silicon Valley is home to North America’s biggest concentration of IT expertise, but Canada is close behind, says Ray Tanguay, the top automotive advisor to the governments of Canada and the province of Ontario.
California Posts On-Road Test Results for Self-Driving Cars
Developers that are testing self-driving technologies on public roads in California say their autonomous vehicles are getting smarter. But the distance the cars can travel without human intervention varies dramatically, underscoring the work yet to be done.
Emerson Fittipaldi Teams with Pininfarina, HWA on Supercar
Legendary race car driver Emerson Fittipaldi is readying a new supercar he developed with Italian design house Pininfarina SpA and German engineering firm HWA AG.
Volkswagen AG’s SEAT unit says it hopes to add a small all-electric SUV in 2019.
SAE Outlines Wireless Charging Specs
An SAE International taskforce has agreed on specifications that will enable developers to test multiple wireless vehicle-charging technologies with the same charging coil.
Daimler to Make EVs in Existing Car Plants
Daimler AG says it will begin making electric cars in the same factories that produce its conventionally powered Mercedes-Benz cars, crossover vehicles and Smart minicars.
Today Tesla Motors Inc. shortened its name to Tesla Inc. The change reflects the company’s broadened business scope after acquiring solar panel maker SolarCity Corp. in November.
VW Submits $1.2 Billion Settlement on V-6 Diesels in U.S.
Volkswagen AG has agreed to pay about $1.2 billion to U.S. customers whose Audi and VW vehicles were equipped with V-6 diesels that had been rigged to falsify emission tests.
Bosch Settles U.S. Diesel Cheating Claims
Robert Bosch GmbH has agreed to pay $328 million to resolve claims in the U.S. that it helped Volkswagen AG rig diesel engines to evade emission standards.
Porsche to Add High-Output Panamera Hybrid
Porsche AG is developing a more potent plug-in hybrid version of its Panamera sedan that will be sold alongside the second-generation Panamera 4 E-Hybrid currently being launched in global markets.