FEATURED ARTICLE

U.S. Car Sales Poised to Set New Record
Car and light truck sales in the U.S. appear likely to reach 17.5 million units in 2016, surpassing last year’s record total by about 5,000 units, according to LMC Automotive and J.D. Power.
Car Sales and Self-Driving Vehicles
Will car-sharing and self-driving vehicles hurt future car sales? Not necessarily, says Jeff Schuster, senior vice president at LMC Automotive.
HERE, Mobileye Partner on High-Definition Mapping System
Vehicle vision and mapping experts Mobileye NV and HERE have agreed to partner on crowd-sourced high-definition mapping for self-driving vehicles.
Sales Growth in China Could Slow to 2% in 2017
Growth in demand for cars in China, which surged 14% through the first 11 months of 2016, may slow to 2%-6% next year, says the government’s Ministry of Commerce.
UPDATE: Honda Recalls 694,000 Minivans
Honda Motor Co. is recalling 641,300 of its 2011-2016 model Odyssey minivans in the U.S. and Canada to fix second-row seats that may not lock in place.
Ford Expands Fleet of Self-Driving Cars
Ford Motor Co. is adding 20 second-generation self-driving cars to its U.S. test fleet of 10 autonomous vehicles and says it will expand the number to 90 vehicles by the end of 2017.
Takata Could Face $1 Billion Fine in U.S. for Hiding Airbag Defect
Takata Corp. is near agreement to settle U.S. charges of criminal wrongdoing for hiding data about its explosion-prone airbag inflators, sources tell The Wall Street Journal.
Flex-N-Gate to Buy 7 European Plants from Plastic Omnium
Urbana, Ill.-based Flex-N-Gate Group has entered into exclusive talks with Plastic Omnium SA to acquire seven of the French company’s factories in Europe.
VW Buys Canadian Parking-Payment Service
Volkswagen AG’s financial unit has agreed to buy PayByPhone, a Vancouver, B.C.-based service that enables users to pay for on-street parking with their smartphones.
NHTSA Probes Antilock Brake Flaw in Ford Midsize Sedans
The U.S. has opened a preliminary investigation into antilock brake systems that could malfunction in 2009-2011 model Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan midsize sedans.
Panasonic to Invest in Tesla Solar Panel Factory
Panasonic Corp. says it will invest more than 30 billion yen ($255 million) to build a solar panel plant in Buffalo, N.Y., that will be operated by Tesla Motors Inc.’s recently acquired SolarCity unit.
Autoliv Plans Airbag, Seatbelt Recalls
Autoliv Inc. says defects in its airbag and seatbelt pretensioners systems could trigger the recall of as many as 400,000 late-model vehicles worldwide, Reuters reports.