FEATURED ARTICLE

NHTSA Clears Tesla in Fatality Involving Self-Driving Autopilot Feature
U.S. safety investigators say there is no defect in the semi-autonomous Autopilot feature provided in Tesla Motors Inc. electric vehicles.
Roechling: Undercover Efficiencies
Roechling Automotive applies a systems approach to materials and products that improve air flow, provide thermal control and manage sound.
U-M Inks R&D Deals with Chinese Partners
The University of Michigan this week signed agreements with several Chinese organizations to jointly study and develop new mobility systems and other transportation technologies.
Carmakers Recall Another 652,000 Takata Airbag Inflators in U.S.
A new round of U.S. recalls by 13 carmakers targets some 652,000 Takata Corp. front passenger seat airbag inflators that could explode when triggered by a crash.
Ford to Test Plug-In Hybrid Vans in London
Ford Motor Co. says it will begin a year-long pilot program this autumn in London to test 20 Transit Custom plug-in hybrid vans.
Daimler Plans Mercedes-Benz Factory in Russia
Russia’s trade and industry minister tells Business World he expects Daimler AG will finalize a deal very soon to begin erecting a new Mercedes-Benz car assembly plant outside Moscow next year.
U.S. Selects 10 Facilities to Vet Self-Driving Car Systems
The U.S. Dept. of Transportation has chosen 10 proving grounds in nine states to validate the safety and performance of technologies that enable cars to drive themselves.
Ford Expects $2 Billion Hit from New Pension Accounting Method
Ford Motor Co. says its net income for 2016 will drop by $2 billion because of a change in late 2015 in its method of accounting for pension and other retiree benefit payments.
Yanfeng to Move Michigan Headquarters to Novi
Shanghai-based Yanfeng Automotive Interiors plans to move its North American headquarters from Plymouth, Mich., to nearby Novi.
Mazda, Volvo Technologies Win Canadian Auto Awards
Mazda Motors Corp.’s G-Vectoring Control (GVC) system and Volvo Car Corp.’s Pilot Assist II feature were named the best new innovation and safety technologies, respectively, by the Automobile Journalists Assn. of Canada this week at the Montreal auto show.
50 is the New Shelby Super Snake
Shelby International Inc.’s Shelby American unit is introducing a limited-edition version of its Ford Mustang-based Super Snake coupe to celebrate the model's 50th anniversary.
Karim Habib, who has headed design efforts for BMW AG’s namesake brand since 2012, has left the carmaker, according to multiple media reports.