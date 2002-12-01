FEATURED ARTICLE

FEATURED VIDEO

HEADLINES

TODAY'S STOCKS

Dassault
S&P 500
2268.90
-8.08
NASDAQ Composite
5531.82
10.76
Autoliv, Inc. Common Stock
111.91
-1.37
American Axle & Manufacturing H
19.11
-0.14
BorgWarner Inc. Common Stock
40.82
-0.28
Cummins Inc. Common Stock
137.42
-1.30
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Co
37.15
-1.55
Dana Incorporated Common Stock
19.05
-0.27
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SPON ADR REPR
77.61
0.72
DAIMLER AG ORD NPV(REGD)
75.90
0.07
Delphi Automotive plc Ordinary
68.06
-1.11
DENSO CORP ADR(CNV INTO 0.5 ORD
22.015
-0.035
Eaton Corporation, PLC Ordinary
66.88
-1.13
Ford Motor Company Common Stock
12.63
-0.13
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
10.57
0.15
Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporat
9.97
-0.06
General Motors Company Common S
36.01
0.02
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp
31.84
0.00
Honda Motor Company, Ltd. Commo
30.43
-0.04
Johnson Controls International
42.60
-0.19
Lear Corporation Common Stock
135.93
-0.97
Magna International, Inc. Commo
44.35
-0.71
Meritor, Inc. Common Stock
12.90
-0.33
Navistar International Corporat
29.94
-0.63
NISSAN MOTOR CO SPON ADR(CNV IN
20.20
-0.06
NVIDIA Corporation
106.805
3.705
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. C
51.39
-0.43
PACCAR Inc.
65.04
-0.84
Superior Industries Internation
25.725
-0.675
Tenneco Inc. Common Stock
64.75
-0.50
Toyota Motor Corporation Common
119.75
-0.38
Tower International, Inc. Commo
27.50
0.00
Visteon Corporation Common Stoc
81.66
-1.74
AutoBeat Daily Premium

Americas

Asia

Europe

World

Resources

Video

Statistics

Reports

Events

Headlines
Sponsors
Terms of Service
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us |